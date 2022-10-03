 Charlie Martin of Hovvdy Shares New Piano Version of “Daisy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 3rd, 2022  
Charlie Martin of Hovvdy Shares New Piano Version of “Daisy”

Imaginary People Deluxe Edition Due Out This Friday via Grand Jury

Oct 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Muriel Margaret
Charlie Martin (one half of Austin, TX duo Hovvdy) has shared a new piano version of his song “Daisy.” It will be featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of his debut solo album, Imaginary People, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 7) via Grand Jury. Listen below.

In a press release, Martin states: “I started writing ‘Daisy’ years ago. It existed just as a piano melody for the longest time. Around 2020 finally the words came that felt right. I’m singing about safe travels; how vulnerable traveling can feel and how grateful I am when things go well. This past summer I lost my grandpa; made countless trips down to Gulfport, MS where he was in the hospital (along Hwy 90), and I was working on this piano project in the time between those trips. Needless to say, it was a hard time for me and my family, and I was lucky as always to have music to lean on.”

The band’s most recent album, True Love, came out in 2021 and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

