Font Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Hey Kekulé” Strange Burden Out July 12 via Acrophase Records

Photography by Rosie Clements



New Austin five-piece Font have announced their debut album, Strange Burden, and shared its first single, “Hey Kekulé,” via a music video. Strange Burden is due out July 12 via Acrophase Records. Check out the single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Font is Thom Waddill (guitar/synth/vocals), Jack Owens (drums), Anthony Laurence (guitar/synth/sampler), Logan Wagner (percussion/sampler), and Roman Parnell (bass/synth).

Cormac McCarthy’s essay, “The Kekulé Problem,” about a German chemist, inspired the new single. Waddill explains more in the press release: “As with the other songs on the record, there is no intentional meaning to the symbols, references, phrases, and images I use. I’m not trying to ‘say’ anything about the subconscious—I’m only trying to channel it. And a big reason why I could do that here was because it was one of the first songs where the five-part machine of the band really began to whirr—I had a hand in almost none of the music for the song. The beat, the piano part, all of it came from the band, and because it was a truly foreign container, I could simply release and respond.”

Strange Burden Tracklist:

1. The Golden Calf

2. Hey Kekulé

3. Looking at Engines

4. Sentence I

5. It

6. Cattle Prod

7. Natalie’s Song

Font Tour Dates:



Wed. May 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

Thu. May 30 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

Fri. May 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

Sat. June 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *

Mon. June 3 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

Tue. June 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

Thu. June 6 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

Fri. June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

Sat. June 8 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

Tue. June 11 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive %

* supporting Yard Act

% w/ Quintron & Miss Pussycat

