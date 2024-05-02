News

All





Hamish Hawk Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Big Cat Tattoos” A Firmer Hand Out August 16 via Fierce Panda

Photography by Michaela Simpson



Scottish musician Hamish Hawk has announced a new album, A Firmer Hand, and shared its first single, “Big Cat Tattoos,” via a music video. A Firmer Hand is due out on August 16 via Fierce Panda. Check out the single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Hawk’s upcoming tour dates.

Hawk had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Big Cat Tattoos’ is just one of the great unsaids that make up the new record, and it’s the birthplace of the album’s title: ‘A Firmer Hand.’ Unknowingly I’d been building up an ugly arsenal of great unsaids over the past few years, and the album became a place I could offload them, and with any luck put them to rest.

“I tried to avoid cleaning things up at the time of writing, I cornered myself into a warts-and-all approach. But don’t be fooled, ‘Big Cat Tattoos’ is all talk. Our hero gets a few barbs in nice and early, and lands a couple of clumsy jabs, but in the end we’re witness to nothing more than a petty diatribe. It’s embittered, unbecoming and wholly embarrassing. It does have a certain get-up-and-go, though.”

A Firmer Hand is the follow-up to 2023’s Angel Numbers.

Hawk had this to say about the album: “Writing this album, I opened up my closet, and a skeleton came out. The thing that links all of the songs is a sense of the unsaid, whether out of guilt, shame, repression, embarrassment, coyness, whatever it might have been. I realized: I am going to say these things, and not all of them are going to make me look good. The album made so many demands, and I just gave myself over to it.

“Once I’d given myself over to the idea, I thought, I have to stick to this. I can’t hide anything from it. I can’t clean it all up for consumption. It felt uncomfortable for me – and that’s exactly how it should feel. That’s a really strong position.”

Read our 2022 interview with Hamish Hawk.

Read our review of Angel Numbers.

A Firmer Hand Tracklist:

01. Juliet as Epithet

02. Machiavelli’s Room

03. Big Cat Tattoos

04. Nancy Dearest

05. Autobiography of Spy

06. You Can Film Me

07. Christopher St.

08. Men Like Wire

09. Questionable Hit

10. Disingenuous

11. Milk an Ending

12. The Hard Won

Hamish Hawk Tour Dates:05/04 - Edinburgh, UK @ Stag & Dagger Festival

05/05 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag & Dagger Festiva

05/27 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (Solo w/ Villagers)

05/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Solo w/ Villagers)

05/29 - Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster (Solo w/ Villagers)

05/30 - Hamburg, DE @ Christiankirche (Solo w/ Villagers)

06/01 - Berlin, DE @ Passionkirche (Solo w/ Villagers)

06/02 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor (Solo w/ Villagers)

06/03 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie (Solo w/ Villagers)

06/05 - Newcastle, UK @ Wylam Brewery (Solo w/ Villagers)

06/06 - Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre (Solo w/ Villagers)

06/08 - London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall (Solo w/ Villagers)

06/27 - Inverness, UK @ Belladrum Festival

07/21 - Reading, UK @ Englefield Estate (w/ Elbow & Villagers)

08/04 - Barnsley, UK @ Underneath The Stars Festival

08/13 - Kingston on Thames, UK @ PRYZM

08/14 - Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

08/15 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

08/16 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

08/17 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

08/19 - Liverpool, UK @ Rough Trade

08/20 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

08/21 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Brewery

08/22 - Brighton, UK @ Resident

08/23 - Kettering, UK @ Green Belt Festival

08/24 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Now Weekender

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.